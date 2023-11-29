Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,459 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,392,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,400 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,085,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,218 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

