KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,932 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,025.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,233,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,700,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 320,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

