Franklin Resources Inc. Has $43.64 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,031 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Moderna worth $43,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,305,510.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,530 shares of company stock worth $12,500,882 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

