Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,028. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.24.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

