Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 120,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 86,218 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after buying an additional 1,183,946 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,879,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,111,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 79,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,182. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

