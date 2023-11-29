Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in KLA were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in KLA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $6.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.69. 125,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $562.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

