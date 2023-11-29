Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 652 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after buying an additional 523,942 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after buying an additional 657,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PLNT traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. 116,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.