Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Stantec were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.99. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

