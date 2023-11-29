Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 110 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 124.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 284,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,761,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 72.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 98,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.48. 9,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $140.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

