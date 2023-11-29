Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 1,405 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

A stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,353. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

