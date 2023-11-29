Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.49. 18,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $178.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

