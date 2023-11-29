Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 13,585 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Aramark were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aramark by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aramark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Up 1.7 %

ARMK traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 216,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,070. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Aramark’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

