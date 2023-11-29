Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Splunk were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 965.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.52.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.52. 323,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,971. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.09.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

