Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Equifax were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EFX traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.47. 38,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,988. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day moving average is $202.58.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

