Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 79 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,485.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average of $139.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

