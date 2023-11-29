Mirova Purchases 1,130 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mirova lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 825.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 267,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4,817.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. 138,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

