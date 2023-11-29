Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,668. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

