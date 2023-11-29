Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 46 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $5.48 on Wednesday, hitting $476.28. 129,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

