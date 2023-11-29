Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 215 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after buying an additional 135,809,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,339,595.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,327 shares of company stock valued at $42,568,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

