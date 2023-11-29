Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,669,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded up $19.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,101.20. 5,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,052.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,196.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

