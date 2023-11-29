Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. 391,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

