Mirova Increases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mirova lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Pentair were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pentair by 382.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. 208,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,317. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.