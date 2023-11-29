STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in STERIS were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,636. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.75. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

