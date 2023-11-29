TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.94 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.