Natixis Investment Managers International Has $122,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,068,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. 85,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,073 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,584. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

