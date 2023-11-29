Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 13.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day moving average of $259.08. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $211.16 and a one year high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.