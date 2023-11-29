Karpus Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globalink Investment by 114.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 372,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 198,761 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globalink Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 128,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalink Investment stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

