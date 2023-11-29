Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,050 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Liberty Resources Acquisition worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIBY opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

