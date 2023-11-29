Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

CETU stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

About Cetus Capital Acquisition

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

