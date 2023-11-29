Karpus Management Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue World Acquisition were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 292,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 92,099 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWAQ opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Blue World Acquisition

In other Blue World Acquisition news, major shareholder World Holdings Ltd Blue sold 400,000 shares of Blue World Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200,000.00, for a total transaction of $480,000,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,000,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

