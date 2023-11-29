Karpus Management Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Pyrophyte Acquisition worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

PHYT opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

