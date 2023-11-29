Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

