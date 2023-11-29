Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,650 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $382,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

