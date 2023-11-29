Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Victory Capital worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Victory Capital by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of VCTR opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

