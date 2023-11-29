Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,082,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

