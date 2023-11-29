Karpus Management Inc. Buys 104,250 Shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,250 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.24% of Distoken Acquisition worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIST. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $298,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Distoken Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Distoken Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Distoken Acquisition stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Distoken Acquisition Company Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

