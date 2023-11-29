Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,880 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Travel + Leisure worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.8 %

TNL stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

