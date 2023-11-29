Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree updated its Q4 guidance to $2.58-2.78 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

