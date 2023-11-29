Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Western Life Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $479.54 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.62 and a 12-month high of $488.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.07%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.