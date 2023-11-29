Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Braemar Stock Performance
Shares of Braemar stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 283 ($3.57). 79,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.03. Braemar has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,207.69 and a beta of 1.09.
Braemar Company Profile
