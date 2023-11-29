Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Braemar Stock Performance

Shares of Braemar stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 283 ($3.57). 79,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.03. Braemar has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,207.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

