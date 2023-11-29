Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 37,830 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,830 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ebix in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at $3,402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ebix by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after buying an additional 176,703 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth $4,347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 338.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

