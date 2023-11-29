Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,720 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Photronics worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Photronics by 188.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 398,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Photronics by 74.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 366,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PLAB opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

