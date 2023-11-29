Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.915 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 532,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,066. The firm has a market cap of C$100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.37.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.740413 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.