Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.915 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.
Enbridge Stock Performance
Shares of ENB traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 532,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,066. The firm has a market cap of C$100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.37.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.740413 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.