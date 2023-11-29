Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RECI remained flat at GBX 130.50 ($1.65) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,287. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

