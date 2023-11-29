Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average is $192.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

