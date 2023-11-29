Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $478.21 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,822,411. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

