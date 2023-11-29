Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $977.43 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $938.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $936.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,873 shares of company stock worth $18,392,602. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

