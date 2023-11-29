O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases 158,826 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 291.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 158,826 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 19.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $90,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,822,411. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $478.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.00 and its 200 day moving average is $434.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

