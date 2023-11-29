Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $90.53 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $90,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $478.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,970 shares of company stock worth $69,822,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

