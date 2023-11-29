Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in Etsy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

